Wells Fargo & Company Increases Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target to $525.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $483.00 to $525.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $480.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $513.45.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of LMT stock opened at $521.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $468.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $453.45. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $526.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 26.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

