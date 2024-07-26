Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 62.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,305 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WERN. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,268,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,110,000 after purchasing an additional 812,563 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,420,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,021,000 after buying an additional 565,193 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,973,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $168,369,000 after buying an additional 282,210 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $10,302,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $8,855,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $38.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.90. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $47.27.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $769.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.75%.

WERN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.69.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

