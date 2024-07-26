Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.25

Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.25 and traded as low as $10.56. Where Food Comes From shares last traded at $11.53, with a volume of 1,280 shares traded.

Where Food Comes From Stock Up 2.2 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.25. The firm has a market cap of $62.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 0.51.

Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.58 million during the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 20.76%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Where Food Comes From stock. Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Where Food Comes From, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WFCF Free Report ) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned 0.81% of Where Food Comes From worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.84% of the company’s stock.

Where Food Comes From, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a third-party food verification company in North America. The company operates through Verification and Certification, and Professional Services segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims being made about livestock, food, other specialty crops, and agricultural and aquaculture products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education.

