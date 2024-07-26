Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,511,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,027,696 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Whirlpool worth $659,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 3,554.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,382,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,601 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,503,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,810,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 235.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,756,000 after purchasing an additional 145,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 321,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,408,000 after purchasing an additional 135,740 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whirlpool Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $101.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.91 and a 200 day moving average of $103.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.95. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $84.18 and a one year high of $148.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.39. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.25.

View Our Latest Report on Whirlpool

About Whirlpool

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.