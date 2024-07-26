Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Shares Gap Up to $83.69

Shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $83.69, but opened at $85.38. Willis Lease Finance shares last traded at $86.32, with a volume of 2,794 shares traded.

Willis Lease Finance Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.35 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.05.

Willis Lease Finance last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $119.08 million for the quarter.

Willis Lease Finance Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th.

In other Willis Lease Finance news, President Brian Richard Hole sold 6,147 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total transaction of $412,402.23. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 107,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,237,333.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rae Ann Mckeating sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.28, for a total value of $132,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Brian Richard Hole sold 6,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total value of $412,402.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 107,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,237,333.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,292,193. 57.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Lease Finance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLFC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 7.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

Featured Articles

