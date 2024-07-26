Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Stock Position Raised by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,452,753 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,168 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Wintrust Financial worth $673,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 34,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,576,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 76,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,027,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $108.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.27. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $71.86 and a 12 month high of $113.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.10). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $591.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.85.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WTFC

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.