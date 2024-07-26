Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,311,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 581,909 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $637,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,168,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,421,000 after purchasing an additional 220,737 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,545,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,881,000 after acquiring an additional 543,488 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,276,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,615,000 after acquiring an additional 45,062 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,079,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,789,000 after acquiring an additional 740,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 999,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,406,000 after purchasing an additional 84,888 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 196,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $14,399,027.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,708,952.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 4,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total value of $280,618.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,995,030.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 196,279 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $14,399,027.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,712 shares in the company, valued at $27,708,952.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 206,933 shares of company stock valued at $15,130,227. 2.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WH stock opened at $76.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.63 and a 12 month high of $81.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

WH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $91.50 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

