Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Trading Up 6.2% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.2% during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $75.40 and last traded at $74.79. Approximately 96,153 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 749,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.42.

The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.58 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 17.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WH. Barclays lifted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $91.50 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

In related news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 196,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $14,399,027.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,712 shares in the company, valued at $27,708,952.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Michele Allen sold 1,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total value of $87,797.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,736,291.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 196,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $14,399,027.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,708,952.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 206,933 shares of company stock worth $15,130,227. 2.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 80.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.89.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

