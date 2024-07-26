Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $368.28

Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 368.28 ($4.76) and traded as low as GBX 351.60 ($4.55). Wynnstay Group shares last traded at GBX 372.50 ($4.82), with a volume of 37,305 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.73) price target on shares of Wynnstay Group in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £87.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,234.17 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 374.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 368.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.60 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. Wynnstay Group’s payout ratio is presently 5,666.67%.

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers feeds for farm livestock, feed raw materials for farmers and other manufacturers; seeds, fertiliser and agrochemicals; and grain marketing services.

