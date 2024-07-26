Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Shares Down 7.7% After Earnings Miss

Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) fell 7.7% during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $10.61 and last traded at $10.87. 515,121 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 2,175,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.78.

The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.14). Xerox had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Xerox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.24%. Xerox’s payout ratio is -63.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XRX shares. Citigroup started coverage on Xerox in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Xerox from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xerox

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XRX. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xerox during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 155.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Xerox by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Xerox during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Xerox by 30,127.3% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.39. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

Further Reading

