Yankuang Energy Group (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Shares Scheduled to Split on Wednesday, August 7th

Shares of Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Free Report) are scheduled to split before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. The 1.3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, August 7th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th.

Yankuang Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:YZCAY opened at $16.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.16. Yankuang Energy Group has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $25.93.

Yankuang Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.2619 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

Yankuang Energy Group Company Profile

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy, chemical industry, etc.; manufactures, installs, and sells mining equipment and machinery; manufactures and sells coal mining and excavating equipment, cable, and rubber products; manufactures and sells methanol, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, caprolactam, naphtha, crude liquid wax, etc.; produces and sells chemicals and synthesis catalyst; explores for potash mineral; and sells coal mine machinery equipment and accessories, construction materials, petroleum products, and mineral products.

