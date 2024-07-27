11,539 Shares in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Bought by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 11,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,715,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,307,000 after buying an additional 25,920 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 794,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,383,000 after buying an additional 461,455 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,011,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,763,000 after buying an additional 60,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 86,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 24,580 shares during the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CHEF. StockNews.com upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

In related news, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 119,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,072,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $825,000 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHEF stock opened at $42.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 49.22 and a beta of 2.30. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.29 and a fifty-two week high of $43.35.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $874.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.25 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

