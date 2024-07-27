14,359 Shares in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Hillman Solutions in the first quarter worth $46,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Hillman Solutions in the first quarter worth $140,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Hillman Solutions in the first quarter worth $143,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hillman Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Hillman Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HLMN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

In related news, Director Aaron Jagdfeld sold 49,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $447,000.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 197,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,781,160.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLMN opened at $10.07 on Friday. Hillman Solutions Corp has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -1,007.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average of $9.38.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $350.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

