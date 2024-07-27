22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII) Short Interest Down 36.5% in July

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 203,800 shares, a drop of 36.5% from the June 30th total of 320,900 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 384,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Get 22nd Century Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 22nd Century Group stock. Anson Funds Management LP boosted its holdings in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Free Report) by 106.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,577,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,399,323 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP owned about 83.28% of 22nd Century Group worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 18.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of 22nd Century Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

22nd Century Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XXII opened at $0.78 on Friday. 22nd Century Group has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $63.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.51.

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.28) by $3.56. 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 233.06% and a negative return on equity of 380.39%. The business had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 million.

22nd Century Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

22nd Century Group, Inc, a tobacco products company, engages in the sale and distribution of its own proprietary new reduced nicotine tobacco products. The company offers reduced nicotine content tobacco plants and very low nicotine combustible cigarette products. It also provides contract manufacturing services for conventional combustible tobacco products for third-party brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 22nd Century Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 22nd Century Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.