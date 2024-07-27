2,465 Shares in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAX. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 44,585.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 82,929 shares during the period. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines Price Performance

Shares of PRAX opened at $57.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $987.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.74. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $67.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Praxis Precision Medicines ( NASDAQ:PRAX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($2.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 million. Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative return on equity of 101.99% and a negative net margin of 5,711.85%. Analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Praxis Precision Medicines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines Profile

(Free Report)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.