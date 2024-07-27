5,692 Shares in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MFC. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.5% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 11,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 73.6% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 28.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 14,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $26.00 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $27.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 67.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MFC shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

