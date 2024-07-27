78,055 Shares in Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 78,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,000. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.28% of Radius Recycling as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of Radius Recycling in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Radius Recycling in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Radius Recycling in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Recycling during the first quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Recycling during the first quarter worth $324,000. 78.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RDUS. StockNews.com cut Radius Recycling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Radius Recycling from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Radius Recycling Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of RDUS opened at $18.31 on Friday. Radius Recycling, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.69 and a 12-month high of $36.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $673.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.90 million. Radius Recycling had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.89%. Radius Recycling’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Radius Recycling, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

Radius Recycling Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Radius Recycling’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.72%.

About Radius Recycling

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

