AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Reaches New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $186.11 and last traded at $185.53, with a volume of 2543541 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $176.21.

The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday. HSBC raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.68 and its 200 day moving average is $169.55.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Stories

