AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Reaches New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $186.11 and last traded at $185.53, with a volume of 2543541 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $176.21.
The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.
AbbVie Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.98%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Report on AbbVie
Insider Buying and Selling
In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AbbVie Trading Up 1.7 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.68 and its 200 day moving average is $169.55.
About AbbVie
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AbbVie
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.