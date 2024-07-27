AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Receives Buy Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $210.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $195.00.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ABBV. HSBC upgraded shares of AbbVie from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $188.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ABBV

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $185.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.97, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.64. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $135.85 and a 52 week high of $186.85.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,792,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 30,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opinicus Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

(Get Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.