AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Sets New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $186.11 and last traded at $185.53, with a volume of 2543541 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $176.21.

The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up previously from $195.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.71.

In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.4% during the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 22,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 2.9% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Investment Management lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.2% in the second quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 12,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $327.11 billion, a PE ratio of 54.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.55.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

