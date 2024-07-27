Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Shares Gap Down to $27.66

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.66, but opened at $26.42. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF shares last traded at $26.41, with a volume of 204,961 shares trading hands.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.60.

Institutional Trading of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 501,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,429,000 after acquiring an additional 66,501 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 366,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,736,000 after buying an additional 8,566 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 115,567.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 341,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,125,000 after acquiring an additional 340,923 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 339,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after acquiring an additional 27,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,030,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

