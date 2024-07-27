ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC) Short Interest Update

ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,200 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the June 30th total of 227,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 582,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Get ABVC BioPharma alerts:

Institutional Trading of ABVC BioPharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ABVC BioPharma stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 178,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp owned 1.69% of ABVC BioPharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 11.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABVC BioPharma Price Performance

NASDAQ ABVC opened at $0.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.85. ABVC BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $5.08.

ABVC BioPharma Company Profile

ABVC BioPharma ( NASDAQ:ABVC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. ABVC BioPharma had a negative net margin of 50,504.00% and a negative return on equity of 207.72%.

(Get Free Report)

ABVC BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs and medical devices to fulfill unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing ABV-1501, which is in Phase II clinical trials a combination therapy for triple negative breast cancer; ABV-1504 has completed Phase II clinical trials for major depressive disorders; ABV-1505, which is in Phase II clinical trials for adult attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; ABV-1703, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer; ABV-1702, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat myelodysplastic syndromes; and ABV-1601 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating depression in cancer patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ABVC BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABVC BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.