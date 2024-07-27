ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Purchased by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 70.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 63.3% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 61,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 23,998 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,603,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,654,000 after buying an additional 281,410 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,622,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 39,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $19.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,912.09 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.72. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $32.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $205.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACAD. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In other news, COO Brendan Teehan sold 3,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $58,900.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,733.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 11,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $193,573.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,613.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brendan Teehan sold 3,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $58,900.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,133 shares in the company, valued at $713,733.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,708 shares of company stock worth $348,697. 28.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

