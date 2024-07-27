Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 22,699 Shares of VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Free Report) by 52.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,699 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.25% of VersaBank worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in VersaBank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in VersaBank by 287.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 124,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 92,166 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in VersaBank by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 195,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 9,802 shares in the last quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in VersaBank by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 330,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in VersaBank by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 29,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VBNK opened at $11.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.40 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.65. VersaBank has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $12.38.

VersaBank ( NASDAQ:VBNK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $21.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 million. VersaBank had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 17.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that VersaBank will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. VersaBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.30%.

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as web-based chequing accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. The company also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that covers purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, and condominium financing; and residential mortgages.

