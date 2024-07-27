Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 23,174 Shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report) by 92.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,174 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of American Superconductor worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMSC. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in American Superconductor during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in American Superconductor during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in American Superconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in American Superconductor by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in American Superconductor during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 20,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $304,684.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,057,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,666,533.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $429,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 348,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,159,375.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 20,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $304,684.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,057,121 shares in the company, valued at $15,666,533.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,724 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,333 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMSC opened at $25.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $941.28 million, a PE ratio of -65.23 and a beta of 2.17. American Superconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $32.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.43.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $42.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.75 million. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 7.63%. Equities research analysts predict that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMSC shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on American Superconductor from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on American Superconductor from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

