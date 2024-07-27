Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.90% of Territorial Bancorp worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Territorial Bancorp alerts:

Separately, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 1,015.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 33,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on TBNK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Territorial Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.66 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler raised Territorial Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Territorial Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Territorial Bancorp Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TBNK opened at $10.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.95 million, a P/E ratio of 41.20 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.64. Territorial Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $9.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 million. Research analysts anticipate that Territorial Bancorp Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Territorial Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

About Territorial Bancorp

(Free Report)

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Territorial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Territorial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.