Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Free Report) by 139.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,423 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Tuya worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Tuya alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tuya during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Tuya by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 459,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 43,778 shares in the last quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd bought a new position in Tuya in the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in Tuya by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,890,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,247,000 after buying an additional 952,100 shares in the last quarter. 11.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tuya Price Performance

TUYA stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. Tuya Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $2.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average of $1.81.

About Tuya

Tuya ( NYSE:TUYA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Tuya had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $61.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tuya Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Tuya Inc offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.