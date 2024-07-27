Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 108,181 Shares of Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE:APT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE:APT – Free Report) by 893.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,181 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Alpha Pro Tech worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. 22.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Pro Tech Trading Up 2.9 %

Alpha Pro Tech stock opened at $6.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of -0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.58. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $6.92.

Alpha Pro Tech ( NYSE:APT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Alpha Pro Tech had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $13.48 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Alpha Pro Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Alpha Pro Tech Profile

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply segments.

