Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 11,339 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 1,978.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,339 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSN. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 24,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, apricus wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 47,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 23,225 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSN. StockNews.com cut Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Barclays upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $61.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.92. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.94 and a 12-month high of $62.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is -110.11%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

