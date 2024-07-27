Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 126,149 Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 126,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.49% of Crexendo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Crexendo by 7.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 455,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 30,646 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crexendo during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crexendo in the first quarter worth $55,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Crexendo during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 9.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley raised Crexendo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.75 to $5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Crexendo Stock Performance

CXDO stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.60 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Crexendo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $7.59.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Crexendo had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Anand Buch sold 11,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $36,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 548,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,666,342.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,890. Insiders own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Crexendo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications Services and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services, as well as develops end user portals for account and license management, and billing and customer support.

Featured Stories

