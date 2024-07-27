Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 262.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,500 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 100,680,644 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,821,963,000 after acquiring an additional 37,128,653 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 31.6% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 58,820,050 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $978,766,000 after acquiring an additional 14,138,639 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 80,933,517 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,464,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150,142 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,479,229 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $821,790,000 after acquiring an additional 6,417,244 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 198.3% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 9,606,218 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $173,727,000 after acquiring an additional 6,385,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $17.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $19.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.51. The stock has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.51.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.78%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

