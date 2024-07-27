Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $659,000 Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 4,661.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,121 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Evergy alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,121,000. OLD Republic International Corp raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 830,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,339,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 11.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 316,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,892,000 after buying an additional 31,985 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,057,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,757,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,537,000 after buying an additional 1,399,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $56.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.60. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $61.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.44.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.6425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Evergy in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

Read Our Latest Report on Evergy

Evergy Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.