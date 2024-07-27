Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $811,000 Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,190 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,638,746,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,693,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,677,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674,372 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,090,000. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,912,000. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,995,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $238.88 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $262.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.38. The stock has a market cap of $136.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $246.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates restated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.04.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

