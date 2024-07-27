Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $815,000 Stock Position in Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,173 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 3.52% of Performance Shipping worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Performance Shipping alerts:

Separately, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Performance Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Performance Shipping Price Performance

PSHG opened at $2.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Performance Shipping Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $2.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.05. The stock has a market cap of $27.14 million, a P/E ratio of 1.34 and a beta of -0.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Performance Shipping ( NASDAQ:PSHG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Performance Shipping had a net margin of 63.54% and a return on equity of 29.21%. The business had revenue of $21.57 million during the quarter.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Performance Shipping in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PSHG

About Performance Shipping

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.