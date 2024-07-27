Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $864,000 Stock Holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,616 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Black Diamond Therapeutics worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Black Diamond Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BDTX. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 245.0% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 27,616 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ BDTX opened at $6.20 on Friday. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $7.66. The company has a market capitalization of $348.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day moving average is $4.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Black Diamond Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BDTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

BDTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BDTX

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of MasterKey therapies for patients with genetically defined tumors. The company's lead product candidate is BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant epidermal growth factor receptor MasterKey inhibitor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutant non-small cell lung cancer, as well as phase 1 clinical trial to treat glioblastoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.