Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $866,000 Stock Position in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) by 75.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,332 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 180,845 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of LSI Industries worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in LSI Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,448,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,906,000 after purchasing an additional 14,559 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of LSI Industries by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 396,098 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,989,000 after buying an additional 112,956 shares during the period. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $885,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of LSI Industries by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of LSI Industries by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 265,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on LSI Industries from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

NASDAQ:LYTS opened at $16.10 on Friday. LSI Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.99 million, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.71.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $108.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.71 million. Sell-side analysts expect that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James E. Galeese sold 2,122 shares of LSI Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $32,042.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,155. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

