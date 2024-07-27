Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $880,000 Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 63.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,568 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,312,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 26,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 57,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,002,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,185 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,224,000 after buying an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 224,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,128,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $202.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.53. The company has a market cap of $132.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $220.79.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa America upgraded Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

