Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $901,000 Stake in Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,110 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelis Insurance were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Fidelis Insurance alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelis Insurance by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 564,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,153,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 227,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 2,976.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,393 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Fidelis Insurance from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fidelis Insurance from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Fidelis Insurance from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelis Insurance presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Fidelis Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of FIHL opened at $17.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.18. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $20.53.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $520.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.88 million. Fidelis Insurance had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 23.31%. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelis Insurance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Fidelis Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.71%.

Fidelis Insurance Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelis Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelis Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.