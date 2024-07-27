Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $923,000 Holdings in BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Free Report) by 583.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,740 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BrainsWay were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 324,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 88,593 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in BrainsWay in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BrainsWay by 1,686.9% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in BrainsWay in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

BWAY stock opened at $7.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.32 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.99. BrainsWay Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25.

BrainsWay ( NASDAQ:BWAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.65 million. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. Research analysts expect that BrainsWay Ltd. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

BWAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on BrainsWay from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of BrainsWay in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

BrainsWay Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

