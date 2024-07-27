Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 446.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Okta alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Okta by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,719,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,097,000 after purchasing an additional 438,496 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Okta by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 77,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 28,119 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 282.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 248,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,015,000 after purchasing an additional 183,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Okta by 2,721.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 176,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,940,000 after purchasing an additional 169,830 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of Okta stock opened at $93.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $114.50.

Insider Activity at Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.27. Okta had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.33 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total transaction of $277,524.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,963,014.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 92,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.92, for a total transaction of $8,801,836.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total value of $277,524.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,014.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 362,256 shares of company stock worth $34,154,578 in the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OKTA shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Okta from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Okta from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on OKTA

About Okta

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.