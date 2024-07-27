Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Free Report) by 53.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,648 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Repare Therapeutics worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 10,333,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,435,000 after buying an additional 2,041,612 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPTX opened at $3.94 on Friday. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.70.

Repare Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RPTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $52.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.82 million. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.81% and a negative net margin of 46.69%. Equities research analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bloom Burton raised Repare Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. It uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform, to discover, validate, and build a pipeline of SL-based therapeutics that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

