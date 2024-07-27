Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $816,000 in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,748 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Bank of Marin Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 348.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 17.9% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $355,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

BMRC stock opened at $22.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $364.08 million, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.96. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $23.24.

Bank of Marin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BMRC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.10). Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $36.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.48%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BMRC shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

