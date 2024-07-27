Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 81.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,835 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,921,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,894,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330,471 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $852,288,000. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth $87,173,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 860,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,807,000 after purchasing an additional 342,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 684,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,589,000 after purchasing an additional 335,717 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APD stock opened at $260.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.24 and a fifty-two week high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $294.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.29.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

