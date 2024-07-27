Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,961 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 36,021 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Mammoth Energy Services worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TUSK. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 55.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,265 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 21,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 73,423 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 723,772 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 17,369 shares in the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TUSK opened at $3.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average is $3.54.

Mammoth Energy Services ( NASDAQ:TUSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.19 million during the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 9.87%.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Well Completion Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The company offers pressure pumping and hydraulic fracturing, sand hauling, and water transfer services; and master services agreements.

