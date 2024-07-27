Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,046 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Kelly Services worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

KELYA stock opened at $23.16 on Friday. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $25.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.73 and its 200 day moving average is $22.50. The firm has a market cap of $822.64 million, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.22.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.58%.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

