Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 194,389 Shares of Journey Medical Co. (NASDAQ:DERM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Journey Medical Co. (NASDAQ:DERM – Free Report) by 687.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,389 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.12% of Journey Medical worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Journey Medical alerts:

Separately, Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Journey Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on DERM shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on Journey Medical in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital raised Journey Medical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

Journey Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DERM opened at $5.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $109.25 million, a PE ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Journey Medical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.11.

Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $13.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.91 million. Journey Medical had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a negative return on equity of 32.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Journey Medical Co. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Journey Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Journey Medical Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's marketed products include Qbrexza, a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane, an oral isotretinoin drug to treat severe recalcitrant nodular acne; and Amzeeq, a topical formulation of minocycline for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DERM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Journey Medical Co. (NASDAQ:DERM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Journey Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Journey Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.