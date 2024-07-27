Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 21,467 Shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Free Report) by 195.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,467 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Sagil Capital LLP lifted its stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 73,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Institutional investors own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Stock Performance

Shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. stock opened at $14.74 on Friday. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $21.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.62 and its 200-day moving average is $16.25.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Cuts Dividend

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. ( NASDAQ:BWMX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.09). Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. had a return on equity of 83.58% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $212.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.54 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.3398 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.77%.

About Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer selling company in the United Staes and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Home Organization Products; and Beauty and Personal Care Products. The Home Organization Products segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; wellness; and technology and mobility.

