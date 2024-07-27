Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 21,467 Shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Free Report) by 195.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,467 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Sagil Capital LLP lifted its stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 73,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Institutional investors own 12.72% of the company’s stock.
Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Stock Performance
Shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. stock opened at $14.74 on Friday. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $21.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.62 and its 200-day moving average is $16.25.
Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.3398 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.77%.
About Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.
Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer selling company in the United Staes and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Home Organization Products; and Beauty and Personal Care Products. The Home Organization Products segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; wellness; and technology and mobility.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.