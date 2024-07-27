Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 21,700 Shares of SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.11% of SCYNEXIS worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SCYNEXIS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 88,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC increased its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd increased its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 19.9% in the first quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 660,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 109,600 shares during the last quarter. 54.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCYNEXIS stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.72 million, a P/E ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.87. SCYNEXIS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $3.87.

SCYNEXIS ( NASDAQ:SCYX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter. SCYNEXIS had a return on equity of 112.89% and a net margin of 72.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SCYNEXIS, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME for the treatment of patients with vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) and recurrent VVC. The company's lead product candidate is Ibrexafungerp, an intravenous drug for the treatment of invasive candidiasis and/or candidemia, refractory invasive fungal infections, invasive aspergillosis, VVC, and recurrent VVC.

