Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 85,489 Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 744,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,489 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.83% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BW. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 27,446,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,072,000 after acquiring an additional 157,883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 11.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,379,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 352,607 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 225.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,924,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,240 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 29.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 867,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 196,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 116.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 746,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 402,350 shares during the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BW shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

Shares of NYSE:BW opened at $1.63 on Friday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $6.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29. The stock has a market cap of $148.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.72.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

