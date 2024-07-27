Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Position in 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Free Report) by 198.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,740 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of 1stdibs.Com worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in 1stdibs.Com by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 93,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Matthew Rubinger sold 5,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $26,671.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,436.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Matthew Rubinger sold 5,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $26,671.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,436.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 3,982,446 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $20,708,719.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,054,239 shares of company stock worth $21,111,248. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DIBS stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $6.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.07 million, a PE ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.18.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. 1stdibs.Com had a negative net margin of 21.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $22.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

